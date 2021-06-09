Home / Trending / Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle
The doodle features Hollywood icon Shirley Temple in three different stages of her life.(Google)
The doodle features Hollywood icon Shirley Temple in three different stages of her life.(Google)
trending

Google honours Hollywood icon Shirley Temple with an animated doodle

Shirley Temple started acting at an early age and even became the first child star to receive an Academy Award at the age of six.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Google today shared a doodle celebrating American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley “Little Miss Miracle" Temple. The animated doodle features her in three different stages of her life.

In a blog shared, they explained more about this famous personality and also why they selected this particular day to honour her.

The blog explains that on this day in 2015, a special exhibit “Love, Shirley Temple” was opened in Santa Monica History Museum featuring a collection of her rare memorabilia.

Born on April 23, 1928 in Santa Monica, California, Temple started acting at an early age and even became the first child star to receive an Academy Award at the age of six. With her signature dimples, blonde ringlet curls, and strong work ethic, she captivated the whole nation. After a celebrated and successful career, she retired from the movie industry as a Hollywood icon.

It’s, however, not just her acting that she is known for. After ruling the entertainment world she gracefully transitioned into public service and devoted herself in improving the lives of others. Temple was appointed as a representative of the US to the United Nations in 1969. She also became an ambassador to Ghana and was appointed as the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department.

Screen Actors Guild, in 2006, presented Temple with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shirley Temple passed away on February 10, 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google google doodle

Related Stories

Google shared the Doodle of Frank Kameny to celebrate Pride Month.(Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)
Google shared the Doodle of Frank Kameny to celebrate Pride Month.(Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)
trending

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:58 AM IST
“In celebration of Pride Month, today’s #GoogleDoodle honors astronomer, veteran, & gay rights activist, Dr. Frank Kameny—an influential figure in the LGBTQ rights movement," Google wrote while sharing the doodle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.