Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled. Here’s why

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet Inc, is celebrating his birthday today on June 10. If you have been on Twitter today, then you may have noticed the numerous tweets that he has received from people all over the world wishing him on this special day. However, some people on Twitter have also shared their confusion about the Google CEO’s birth date.

Turns out, while searching for Sundar Pichai’s birthday, some people got a very different answer on Google. Instead of showing June 10, it showed them the date as July 12. This also prompted people to share hilarious responses about the confusion.

Now according to #Google, Sir's birthday is on 12th July.

Yaar google bhi na!!! #SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/JtoejXKuy4 — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021

Am I the only One Confused?? now I have to wish or tweet about today is not his birthday#SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/iUW0fbfwOl — Samyutha (@samutha1197) June 10, 2021

If today is Sundar Pichai sir's Birthday then why Google says it on 12th July 🤔

What is truth ?? @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/NW4ZEqt2Jb — Pranav Mahajan (@its_pranav_07) June 10, 2021

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, according to Reuters Fact Box. The Google CEO is an alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.