Google techie gives tour of office micro kitchen, calls snack section a ‘huge test of willpower’

A Google employee has offered a glimpse inside one of the company’s much-talked-about micro kitchens, showcasing everything from dry fruits and chilled drinks to chips, biscuits and instant noodles. The video has drawn attention online, with viewers particularly amused by the seemingly endless snack options available to employees.

A Google employee shared a peek inside the office micro kitchen, packed with chips, drinks and instant noodles. (Instagram/bugmatkar)

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Taking to Instagram, Google techie Ashish Sajwal shared a light-hearted tour of the office micro kitchen, joking about the temptation that comes with having so many food choices within easy reach.

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Inside Google’s micro kitchen

“Today we are going to Google's famous micro kitchen. Keeping the kitchen's size in mind, we started with dry fruits. Ignoring the coffee machine as usual, we went straight for the good drinks—whether you want coconut water or a can of Sprite, both are fully stocked. And here are some drinks that healthy people like me avoid,” Sajwal says in the clip.

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{{^usCountry}} As he continues exploring the kitchen, he moves past fruits and other healthier options before arriving at the section he appears most excited about. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he continues exploring the kitchen, he moves past fruits and other healthier options before arriving at the section he appears most excited about. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ignoring the fruits, I went straight to what I actually care about: protein bars? No. Biscuits? No. The thing I care about is right here, and this is a huge test of willpower. If you eat it, you'll gain weight— many packets of Lays chips, some major damage has already been done, and if there's any deficit left, you can eat this Maggi too,” he adds.

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The video carries an overlaid text that reads, “micro kitchen at Google”, while Sajwal captioned the post, “Google India 5 star hotel microkitchen review”.

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to Google’s snack spread

The clip has garnered a few reactions from social media users, with many appearing impressed by the range of food available inside the office.

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“The snack options are seriously next level,” one user wrote after watching the video.

(Also read: ‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch)

“That chips section would test anyone’s willpower,” another remarked, echoing Sajwal’s playful struggle to resist the snacks.

A third user commented, “Google really knows how to keep employees well-fed.”

“Everyone wants job at Google,” another person wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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