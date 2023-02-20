Gordon Ramsay's butter chicken video leaves people unimpressed. Here's why

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram page is filled with various videos, including the ones where he reviews dishes cooked by netizens. In those videos he is often seen expressing his displeasure over certain dishes or the way they are cooked. In a turn of events, the chef found himself on the other side of the table when he shared a video of butter chicken. The video created a buzz and prompted many to say how the dish shown in the video is anything but butter chicken.

“Tag someone who loves butter chicken curry,” the chef wrote as a part of his caption while sharing the video. The clip shows him cooking the chicken and eventually serving it with rice.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Butter chicken ‘curry’? Bruh. Really? First off, that's basically not even butter chicken, secondly, not all Indian food is called curry. So disappointing,” posted an Instagram user. “That's not butter chicken,” shared another. “That's not a real butter chicken!” expressed a third. “Haiyaaa that is not butter chicken!” wrote a fourth.