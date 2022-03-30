Gordon Ramsay’s mom reviews his food, her reaction will crack you up. Watch

Chef Gordon Ramsay often takes to Instagram to share videos of different taste. From posting new recipes to sharing about different eateries to reacting to cooking videos, his shares are varied. In his latest share, he posted a clip that has now cracked people up and it captures his mom’s reaction to his food dish. There is a high possibility that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Happy Mother’s Day Mum! You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you,” he wrote while posting the video. The celebrity chef hails from the UK where Mother’s Day is celebrated on March 27. The other parts of the world celebrate this day on May 8.

The video shows Gordon Ramsay’s mother Helen Cosgrove tasting a bit of his topping and making a face that shows her clear dissatisfaction.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

“Like mother, like son,” joked an Instagram user. “Lol mom’s will be so honest with you,” posted another. “You can be the best chef in the world, but you ain’t satisfying mom or cooking better than her,” shared a third. “The pure immediate honestly,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?