Gordon Ramsay tastes YouTuber MrBeast’s chocolate, says he likes it. Video ends with a hilarious twist

The Internet is filled with videos that show celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reacting to different food items prepared by others. Those videos never fail to create a buzz mostly due to the way Ramsay showcases his reactions. The latest video in that category is posted by YouTuber MrBeast. His video shows the chef tasting chocolate launched by the YouTuber and also liking it. However, the clip ends with a hilarious twist.

The video is posted on the YouTube channel called MrBeast Shorts. “Gordon Ramsay Tries Most Expensive Chocolate Bar,” reads the caption that the vlogger posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the YouTuber introducing two types of chocolates to the chef - one that he launched and the other worth $400 that he bought online. At first, Ramsey tastes MrBeast’s chocolate and shares that he likes it. What follows next may leave you chuckling.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 25 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The fact that Gordon didn't spit out MrBeast Chocolate means it's actually really good!!!” wrote a YouTube user. “This is a typical Gordon Ramsay roast,” shared another. “Mr beast did say ‘be brutally honest’ and that’s what he did,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?