Woman with 90k government job breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘It’s a bit less’

A Delhi-based government employee has broken down her monthly expenses in an Instagram video, explaining how she manages to survive in the national capital on just ₹25,000 per month. Kritika, who works as an Assistant Section Officer, acknowledged that her expenditure might seem on the lower side, especially given that she lives in a tier-1 city.

A Delhi-based woman in a government job breaks down her monthly expenses. (Instagram/@tweetikaa)

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“I know it’s a bit less, but this is how much I spend as a 28-year-old government officer living in New Delhi,” she said. In the comments section, the government employee revealed that she gets a salary of ₹90,000 in-hand every month.

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Monthly expenses in New Delhi

Kritika said that she lives in a 2BHK flat with a flatmate. Her share of the rent comes to ₹11,500 per month. This also makes up her biggest expense.

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{{^usCountry}} For food, she and her flatmate have a maid who comes daily and charges ₹5,000. Kritika’s share is ₹2,500 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For food, she and her flatmate have a maid who comes daily and charges ₹5,000. Kritika’s share is ₹2,500 per month. {{/usCountry}}

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On groceries and other miscellaneous items ordered through Blinkit, Zepto etc, the 28-year-old spends anywhere between ₹4,000 to 5,000 per month.

She manages to save on expensive cabs and public transport because she drives a two-wheeler. “For commuting, I have a scooty jiska petrol around ₹1,500 per month cost karta hai,” she said in her video.

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Kritika also explained that she has never received an electricity bill “thanks to the Delhi government”. Her WiFi, gas, RO etc cost around ₹1,000, and as she relies on family and friends for entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, her cost for those is zero.

On shopping for clothes and personal care items through websites like Myntra and Nykaa, she spends between ₹3,000 to 4,000 per month.

Finally, Kritika said that she spends a maximum of ₹2,000 per month on eating out. “Kyunki main achchi bachchi hun, main ghar ka khaana khaati hun (I’m a good kid, I eat home-cooked meals),” she explained.

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All in all, the Delhi-based government employee spends ₹25,000 of her ₹90,000 monthly salary.

In the video, Kritika acknowledged that there are one-time expenses that she is not counting towards her monthly spend. These include trips or purchases like a mattress.

In the comments section, she also revealed that she was selected through the SSC CGL exam in 2022 and is a Level 7 government employee.