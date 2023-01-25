Granddad does pushups with granddaughter on his back. Watch adorable video

Certain videos on the Internet that have the power to make people happy. One such video shared on Instagram is spreading smiles among netizens. The video shows a grandad doing pushups with his granddaughter lying on his back. Chances are, the video will make your day brighter.

Twitter user Sandeep Mall posted the video. “If u can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, better to add weight. In three years she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and my goal is I can do 15 reps that time also,” he tweeted and shared the video.

The video opens to show the man doing push ups while his granddaughter is lying on his back and holding onto him. At one point he also says, “Push up karen?”

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 33,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has received close to 900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Amazingly cute... My daughter says 'itne young and handsome grandfather',” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Mall replied, “Say my love to her.” Another person joined in and expressed, “Really cute! Also, one of the best gifts you can give your loved ones is staying in shape. ” A third posted, “Cuteness overloaded in the video.” A fourth Twitter user commented, “This is just terrific, Loved it. I'm more impressed with the kiddo and the way she is holding you.”

