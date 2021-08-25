Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Grandma asks family, friends to learn song in sign language for hearing impaired granddaughter
trending

Grandma asks family, friends to learn song in sign language for hearing impaired granddaughter

The video shows the little girl named Ellie looking at her family, friends, and neighbours using sign language to 'sing' a song.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The image shows the cute kid in question.(Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)

In today’s edition of videos that showcase the sweet bond of family love, here is a clip capturing a grandma doing something incredible for her hearing impaired granddaughter. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying ‘who is cutting the onions?!’

The video is shared on Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. “A grandma in Buffalo, NY messaged all her family, friends, and neighbors asking them to learn the song for her granddaughter Ellie who was born profoundly deaf. Ellie is set to get her cochlear in a few months,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what the video shows:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 5,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated various comments.

“Yeah, this totally brought tears to my eyes… so much love for little Ellie,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful, necessary and needed! Thank you for posting!” expressed another. “Old guys on the left seem pretty into it…..kudos to everyone who participated!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IFS officer’s post on baby cobras sparks mixed reactions

Keeper acts as orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. Watch

Here’s why doctors are saying ‘Milk Crate’ challenge is too dangerous to try

Nasa’s viral post on ‘sweet cosmic rose’ may make your day brighter. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP