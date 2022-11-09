Grandma watches Marvel movies and takes notes for this cute reason

Grandparents share a unique bond with their grandkids and often go to great lengths to make this bond even more special. And this is just what this particular video going viral on social media platforms through several reshares captures. In it, one can see how a grandma is going the extra mile to connect to her grandkids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This wins for the most adorable thing seen on the internet ever!!! Gran understood the assignment,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement. A text insert on the video reads, “Gran is watching through all the marvel movies and she takes notes on them so she can remember things from the movies to talk to the grandkids about.” The video’s text overlay is accompanied by teary-eyed emoticons. The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by an individual who uses the handle @jacksonkinged.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on Instagram a day ago, the video has raked up more than 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

“When someone makes this level of effort to build intimacy it’s so touching! Go gran!!! I hope the kids look after her,” commented an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. “That’s how I got hooked on Marvel & DC too. I watched them to be able to converse with my boys. Now I’m the one saying ‘Who wants to go see The Avengers with me?’ I Love you 3000,” expressed another. “She’s trying to bond with her grandchildren, A++ for the effort,” wrote a third. “That’s so cute. I’m going to call my grandma today,” shared a fourth. “Such fortunate grandchildren! Super Granny!!” remarked a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON