Grandpa grooves with granddaughter to song Devadoothar Paadi at wedding. Watch

A video of an elderly man grooving with his granddaughter to the tunes of Devadoothar Paadi from the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu at a wedding has surfaced online. And what has appealed to netizens is grandpa's carefree attitude and freestyle dancing. The video was posted online a day ago with a caption in Malayam, which in English reads, "Grandpa and granddaughter are slaying on the trending song." The video is such that it may mesmerize you and may make you say 'wow'.

The clip was shared by the wedding photographer and videographer Binu Kokkadan on his Instagram page. The video shows grandpa dancing uninhibitedly to the tunes of Devadoothar Paadi while the bride and groom pose for photographs on the stage behind him. Soon, his granddaughter joins him. The duo caught everyone's attention with their impressive dance moves. The couple's relatives or acquaintances posing for photographs on the stage were also left spellbound.

Watch the dance video below:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has received more than 11,400 views and over two hundred likes. People have reacted to the video with emoticons.

The song Devadoothar Paadi from the upcoming film Nna Thaan Case Kodu was released two days ago and has since struck a chord with music lovers. The new rendition of the song is sung by Biju Narayanan and features Kunchacko Boban and Gayathrie Shankar. The song is the remake of the hit number from the 1985 movie Kathodu Kathoram. and