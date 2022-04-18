Grandpa meets his baby grandson for the first time, his reaction is a must-watch

There are several videos on the Internet that show the interaction between little babies and older humans. But it becomes many times more special when babies meet their grandparents for the first time. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram by the page named Good News Correspondent. There is a chance that this emotional video will make you say ‘aww’ and appreciate your grandparents as well.

This video opens to show a man carrying a little baby in a carrier into a house. He places the carrier on the ground and This is where the sweetest moments of the video begin. The grandfather gets extremely emotional as he sets his eyes on his first-born grandson. At one point in the video, he even sits down and carefully places his hands on the little baby.

The video was uploaded with a caption that reads, “First time grandfather lays his eyes on his first grandson.” The caption was complete with a heart-eyed face emoji. And there is a chance that this video will simply make your day and bring a smile on your face. But brace yourself as you might also be reaching for the tissues with this one video!

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at how emotional and strong a bond this grandson already has with his grandfather. It has also received more than 34,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Grandpa is like, just leave him with me and come back later. He is so precious with his grandson.” “That is so lovely, I cannot wait to see my great grandson,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Beautiful. Many blessings to the family on their little bundle of joy.”

What are your thoughts on this video by Good News Correspondent? Did it make you emotional as well?

