Grandpa’s reaction to seeing wife dressed as bride is priceless. Watch viral video

There is something magical about the videos that capture elderly couples. Besides making for a pleasurable watch, they often tug at our heartstrings and make us smile wide. One such video is creating a buzz online and is sure to lift your spirits. It shows a grandpa’s reaction upon seeing her wife dressed as a bride after so many years of their marriage. The video is such that it will prompt you to say ‘aww’ repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The caption posted alongside the video reads, “The way Baba fixes Bibi’s dupatta.” The video opens to show grandpa in the kitchen when he sees his wife dressed in shadi ka joda sitting on a sofa. Visibly overwhelmed, he then smiles and starts clapping in joy. As the video progresses, he walks close to her, and fixes her dupatta before sitting beside her on the sofa.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted five days ago and has since raked up more than 2.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also expressed their thoughts through comments.

“Best momentttttttttttttttttttt,” commented an individual. “This is gold,” posted another. “The pure joy on his face and his eyes gleaming with love,” remarked a third. “This video really made my whole day,” expressed a fourth. “This is sooo cute and beautiful,” shared a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON