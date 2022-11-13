Grandson can’t control his tears after meeting grandpa. Watch emotional video

The videos that show sweet relationships between grandkids and grandads are always wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this video that shows a grandkid’s reaction to meeting his grandad. There is a chance that the video may leave you teary-eyed.

The clip is shared by Instagram user ebitapia. “They missed Papi… The boys love their Grandpa(Papi) so many emotions and tears. They said Papi isn’t allowed to go to back to Peru 🇵🇪 without them!” they wrote and shared the video.

The video shows the grandpa giving a surprise to one of his grandkids. It is the reaction of the boy to seeing the elderly man that has tugged at people’s heartstrings.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 21,000 views. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“So who's cutting onions,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” expressed another. “Precious moment,” commented a third. “I’m emotional,” posted a fourth. Many shared their reactions using heart emoticons.