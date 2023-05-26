Home / Trending / Greedy seal jumps on a moving boat to steal fish. Watch

Greedy seal jumps on a moving boat to steal fish. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 26, 2023 09:31 PM IST

A viral video shows a greedy seal jumping on a moving boat to steal fish. Watch the video inside.

There are several videos that show the funny yet genius side of animals. These videos often catch our attention and might even leave us chuckling. Now, another such video has gone viral. The short video shows a greedy seal jumping on a boat to steal fish.

Seal steals fish from a moving boat.(Reddit/@BobBobberly)
Seal steals fish from a moving boat.(Reddit/@BobBobberly)

In a video shared by Reddit user @BobBobberly, you can see a boat. There are a few birds flying above his head, he can be seen giving each of the birds a piece of fish. As he is doing that, a seal suddenly appears from the water and jumps on the boat. Then it tries to get all the fish from inside the boat.

Watch the video below:

This Man was feeding birds before this happened...
by u/BobBobberly in AnimalsBeingGeniuses

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,400 times. Many have also shared comments on it.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Sealed the deal on that meal." A second added, "Undoubtedly that seal has done that before. He knew darn well there was probably a fish cache on board." A third posted, "I am really impressed with how fast that animal is to get up onto the boat with such ease."

