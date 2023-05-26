Child actor Saud Mansuri recalls working with Nitesh Pandey, his love for stray animals

Late actor Nitesh Pandey was an animal lover and would regularly feed stray animals around him. Child actor Mohammed Saud Mansuri, who worked with Nitesh in the 2015 TV show Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo, recalls working with him. Nitesh Pandey was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik (Maharashtra) earlier this week. An ANI report said Nitesh may have died of a heart attack. Also read: Rupali Ganguly visits Nitesh Pandey's family at their home, gets emotional while leaving. Watch Saud Mansuri has talked about working with Nitesh Pandey.

Nitesh Pandey's love for stray animals

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Mohammed Saud Mansuri said, “Whenever we met, Nitesh sir blessed me with a smile. He was a down-to-earth person. He would feed stray animals. I feel really sad for those animals who must be waiting for him.”

A still from Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo.

Saud's first meeting with Nitesh

He also recalled his first meeting with Nitesh. “The first time we met was on sets of our show Kabhi Eise Geet Gaya Karo...It was a really fun time, I am glad that I got to work with him and know him personally."

Talking about the time he got to know about the sad news, he added, "I was sleeping. When I woke up, my mom told me. It was upsetting and I was taken back to the memories when we used to work. May he rest in peace. My heart goes out to his family and his son, who is my age. I have not been able to meet his family yet.

Working with Nitesh

Revisiting his 2015 show with Nitesh, Saud said, "In the show, he played a lawyer and I was the kid who brought up a case against the school. I had a lot to learn from him. He would guide and motivate me - both off and on camera. It was a great experience. He would tell me I was performing better than him - of course, that was not the case. He always asked me to be as brave as my character in that show. He wanted me to always stand up for the right. He was very transparent. We are really going to miss him."

Having worked in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007), Nitesh also featured in commercially successful movies. He was seen in Dabangg 2 (2012), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017), and Badhaai Do (2022). His next project, Zee5's Gyaarah Gyaarah, is also ready for release. Apart from these, he also featured in several popular TV shows television shows like Durgesh Nandini, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya, Justajoo and Manzilein Apani Apani.

Saud started his career at the young age of seven. He has since worked in popular TV shows. These include Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also played cameos in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya in 2009 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev in 2014. His most recent project was Mast Mauli which went off air earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sweta Kaushal Sweta Kaushal has 13 years of experience covering Bollywood and regional movies, TV shows, national current affairs and social issues. ...view detail