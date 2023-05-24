Rupali Ganguly visits Nitesh Pandey's family at their home, gets emotional while leaving. Watch

Rupali Ganguly went to visit Nitesh Pandey's family at their home in Mumbai. The actor worked with Nitesh on the Star Plus show Anupamaa. She had expressed her shock at hearing of his death earlier on Wednesday and posted her reaction on Twitter. She was spotted at his home to offer her condolences. Actor Yesha Rughani and Nitesh's brother-in-law Sidharth Nagar were also seen going to his house. (Also read: Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in a hotel) Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly visited Nitesh Pandey's family at home.

Rupali visits the Pandey home

On Twitter, Rupali had posted, "I am numb …. Can’t believe this #NiteshPandey." On Tuesday, the actor was mourning the loss of another co-star Vaibhavi Upadhyaya; they had worked together on the comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In a video posted on a paparazzo account, Rupali can be seen getting quite emotional as she leaves Nitesh's residence after meeting his brother-in-law. She wore a white Indian outfit with yellow flowers for the visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Times Now quoted Rupali speaking about her last meeting with Nitesh. She recalled, "Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get-together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake (I'll turn my car around and come), and I said 'No, no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai (No, go home, we'll meet next week). Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko (three weeks have passed) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this!" Other celebrities like Kritika Kamra and Manoj Bajpayee also reacted to Nitesh's death.

Nitesh's old Instagram post with Rupali

In January, Nitesh Pandey wrote about working with Rupali on Anupamaa. He had said, "Super fun and a delight to work once again with dearest friend @rupaliganguly on the sets of #anupamaa More power to her and to the show. Cheers! @starplus @disneyplushotstar @rajan.shahi.543." He had posted a photograph of the two of them smiling for the camera. The late actor played Dheeraj Kapoor on the daily TV serial.

Nitesh will next be seen in Zee5's Gyaarah Gyaarah, directed by Umesh Bisht, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra and Dhairya Karwa. He had worked on films like Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Dabangg 2 (2012), Madaari (2016), Rangoon (2017) and Badhaai Do (2022) and television shows like Astitva, Ek Prem Kahani, Manzilein Apani Apani, Saaya, Durgesh Nandini and Justajoo.

