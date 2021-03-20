Home / Trending / Greek archaeologists unearth mini bronze bull idol in ancient Olympia by chance
Greek archaeologists unearth mini bronze bull idol in ancient Olympia by chance

With one of its horns sticking out of the ground after heavy rainfall, the statuette was found intact, close to the temple of ancient Greek god Zeus at Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:26 AM IST
This 2,500-year-old bronze bull idol that was unearthed at the archaeological site of Olympia.(via REUTERS)

Greek archaeologists have unearthed by chance a more than 2,500-year-old bronze bull idol at the archaeological site of Olympia, the culture ministry said on Friday.

An observant archaeologist came across the mini-statue during work at the site, one of the most celebrated sanctuaries in ancient Greece, the ministry said in a statement.

An archaeologist works on a 2,500-year-old bronze bull idol that was unearthed at the archaeological site of Olympia, Greece. (via REUTERS)

It was transferred to a laboratory for conservation.

Archaeologists believe that it was part of thousands of gifts offered to Zeus in the 1,050-700 B.C. period. Bulls and horses played an important role in the lives of ancient Greeks and so were frequently dedicated to the gods.

