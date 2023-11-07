Green slime oozing onto New York streets from sewers turns out to be…

A mysterious green liquid was seen oozing from sewers and pouring onto the streets in New York City (NYC). Numerous videos of the incident made their way onto social media and left people curious. It also sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some expressed that they think it is ‘radioactive material’, others took refuge in hilarity and dropped Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jokes.

X user Dan Pantelo shared a video that shows the green liquid covering a NYC street. “Can anybody explain this or are we just living in full-blown Gotham, rn,” the X user shared, referencing a fictional place from the Batman series.

Pantelo later shared another picture with a caption that reads, “So there’s literal green sludge bubbling up from the ground next to the World Trade Center right now.”

What is the mysterious liquid?

The slime-like liquid oozing onto the streets is tracing dye, reports the Independent. It is often used by authorities to spot leaks in low-light situations like underground pipes or sewers.

Here is a picture of the green slime pouring onto NYC streets:

Since being shared on November 3, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 25.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this ‘green slime’ incident?

“This is insane… looks like a scene from Ninja Turtles,” posted an X user. “The lines between reality and fiction are being blurred more by the day it seems,” added another.

“It's a dye or marker used by utility or municipal workers. These dyes can be used to identify and trace the flow of water or other liquids, helping to locate leaks, blockages, or other issues in underground systems,” joined a third. “The ninja turtles probably just did something to save the world,” wrote a fourth.

