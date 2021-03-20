Home / Trending / Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm
Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm

“Lil x is so smart like his mom and dad,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:49 PM IST
The image shows X Æ A-Xii, son of singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Instagram/@grimes)

Grimes recently took to Instagram to share a post which has now created a chatter online. The post consists of a few images of the musician-singer and a video of her baby X Æ A-Xii. It’s the adorable video, along with the caption she shared, which has now captured people’s attention.

“It’s my Bday!!! Also lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now,” she shared as the post’s caption.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received more than 3.3 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Lil x is so smart like his mom and dad,” wrote an Instagram user. “When’s lil x’s album coming out?” asked another. “You should use the music he makes in some of your stuff, that would be awesome!” suggested a third. “OMG! He is so cute,” expressed a fourth.

X Æ A-Xii is the 10-month-old child of singer Grimes and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

What do you think of the video?

