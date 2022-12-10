Groom and his friends dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song has left netizens amuse

A dance performance at your wedding is something to look forward to, not just for the couple being married but also for their family and loved ones. And not only that, there are many in-between functions and moments where one dances and make videos. Thanks to the internet, we get to witness many such moments. One such amusing and adorable moment between a groom and his close friends and family is going viral on the internet.

In the video shared by Instagram user @shivamrajput_ana, you can see the groom in the middle of his Haldi ceremony. There, he and his close members are making a reel on the song Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than two lakh times and has several comments as well. Many thought that the video was amusing.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is too fun to watch. " A second person wrote, "This is so good. One can see the happiness on your face. " "Congratulations for your future and awesome video," said a third. Many others have reacted using smiling and laughing emojis.