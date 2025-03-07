Groom delivers the ultimate pre-wedding speech using PPT slides, internet can't stop laughing

A groom decided to give his wedding vows a unique twist by delivering them through a PowerPoint presentation (PPT), leaving the internet amused. A video of his pre-wedding speech, shared by Rahul Bhagtani on Instagram, has now gone viral, with social media users thoroughly entertained by his creative approach. A groom added a unique twist to his wedding vows by presenting a PowerPoint slideshow instead of a traditional speech. (Instagram/rahulbhagtani09)

(Also read: Doctors dismissed groom’s symptoms as wedding stress, later diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer)

The presentation: "My love for Pooja"

The slideshow, titled "My Love for Pooja. PS - I make the best slides," immediately grabbed the audience’s attention. Rahul kicked off the presentation with a bit of humour, pointing to a small box of cream and asking, "Do you know what this is?" He then revealed, "This was my skincare routine before I met Pooja."

The next slide showcased a drastic transformation—a detailed 10-step skincare regimen introduced by his fiancée, Pooja, who happens to be a dermatologist. Rahul light-heartedly credited her for his newfound skincare discipline, saying, "This is the secret behind my sundar and komal twacha (smooth and beautiful skin)." From face wash and sunscreen to moisturiser, Pooja ensured he followed a complete routine.

Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts with laughter

The video quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section with their reactions. Many found Rahul’s approach both adorable and hilarious.

One user commented, "This is next-level commitment—both to skincare and marriage!" Another wrote, "If my future husband doesn’t come with a PPT, is it even true love?"

(Also read: Viral Texas groom from $59 million 'wedding of the century' set for trial, accused of firing at cops)

Others appreciated the humour, with one user saying, "This man understood the assignment. Pooja trained him well!" Another quipped, "A dermatologist’s dream come true—converting her fiancé into a skincare enthusiast before the wedding."

Some users shared personal anecdotes, with one commenting, "This is so relatable! My wife made me use toner, and now I can’t live without it." Another joked, "If this is love, I need to find a dermatologist ASAP!"