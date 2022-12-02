Groom has the sweetest reaction to man gatecrashing his wedding. Watch

Have you ever gatecrashed a wedding to eat the tasty food served at the event? This is what a student did when he saw a wedding happening near his hostel. However, the video has touched people's hearts as it shows how the student confessed to the groom about coming to the party uninvited and also the man’s reaction to it.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the video on his Twitter handle. The video opens to show the student telling the groom that he stays in a hostel and gatecrashed the wedding because of food. The groom, instead of getting angry or annoyed, sweetly asks him to eat the food served at the event. He even goes on to say to pack some food for the student’s hostel mates.

Take a look at the video that shows their conversation:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views and counting. Furthermore, the video has gathered nearly 12,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“So good, both of them are appreciated. Bless the newly married couple,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice bro,” expressed another. “Very nice,” commented a third. A few shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.