Groom watches in disbelief as drone delivering 'varmala' crashes during wedding ceremony. Viral video

Gone are the days when weddings were simple, focusing solely on rituals like the Jaimala and Pheras. Modern weddings have evolved into grand spectacles, often more about luxury and status than traditions. With this shift, social media has become a hub for wedding-related content, showcasing everything from extravagant décor to amusing blunders. Now, one such video has gone viral, capturing an unexpected twist in a Varmala ceremony. A wedding drone delivering the varmala crashed mid-ceremony.(Instagram/ravi_arya_88)

Drone delivery gone wrong

In the now-viral video, a couple is in the middle of their Varmala exchange, a ritual where the bride and groom place garlands around each other’s necks. However, instead of a person handing over the garland, a drone was used to deliver it in a tech-savvy move.

As the groom eagerly reaches for the garland, the drone hovers unpredictably. In a comical turn of events, rather than gracefully stopping, the drone spirals out of control and crashes. The groom, visibly amused, looks at the drone operator before returning his gaze to the fallen gadget. The entire incident was captured on camera, leaving wedding guests and netizens in splits.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The video, originally posted on Instagram by user ravi_arya_88, has amassed nearly three million views, with thousands of users chiming in with their reactions.

One user joked, "Shaadi to technology wali thi, par drone ne baat bigaad di!" (The wedding was modern, but the drone ruined the moment!).

Another quipped, "Imagine explaining this to your grandkids—‘beta, humare zamane mein drone bhi shaadiyan bigaadte the!’” (Son, in our time, even drones caused wedding mishaps!).

A third user remarked, "This is why you don’t trust machines with traditions!"

Meanwhile, another commented, "Groom’s reaction is priceless. He looks more worried about the drone than the varmala!"

One user added, "Agar bride ne bhi drone se garland pheki hoti, toh alag hi level hota!" (If the bride had also thrown the garland via drone, it would have been next-level entertainment!).