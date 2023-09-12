Groom’s reaction to bride’s wedding vows goes viral. Watch

A heartwarming video of a groom’s reaction to his bride’s wedding vows has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the groom’s response as his beloved reads out her heartfelt promises.

Bride reading her wedding vows. (Instagram/@sucheetah)

“Guess they’re called ‘vows’ for a reason,” wrote Instagram user Suchita A Mukerji while sharing a video of herself reading wedding vows on Instagram. A text overlay on the video reads, “Pov: He went from vow to wow.”

The video opens to show the bride and groom on the stage. The bride unfurls a lengthy sheet of paper containing her wedding vows. She begins to read aloud, “Nisar Gagrani, its not easy to be the best thing that has happened to you.” Upon hearing these words, the guests erupt into enthusiastic cheers.

We won’t give away everything, so check out the video right here to watch the groom’s reaction:

In another video that Mukherji shared, she was seen reading a part from her lengthy wedding vows. Alongside, she wrote, “18 pages, front and back.” In the video, she recalls how he proposed to her and even shared a few wedding vows that left people chuckling.

Watch the bride reading her wedding vows below:

Both videos, since being shared on Instagram, have collected millions of likes and views. The videos have also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to these heartwarming videos:

An Instagram user wrote, “The first line is enough for me to know that this will be epic! Need the full video now,” expressed an Instagram user.

“I genuinely want to hear the rest,” posted another.

A third shared, “This looks like a final episode of a series I would binge.”

“I love his reaction,” commented a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “Yes I’m watching it on loop. Yes I think I’m gonna die single. Yes I’m secretly manifesting this so hard!”

“We want all the 18 pages front and back! How adorable,” expressed a sixth.

