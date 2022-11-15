Groomsmen walk down Chicago street while wearing saree. Watch how groom reacts

Wedding videos that show friends or family of bride or groom sweetly pranking them on their big day are often amusing to watch. One such video was shared online and has created a buzz. The clip shows two groomsmen walking down a Chicago street to surprise a groom instead of his bride.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of Chicago Wedding Videographers. “Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show some people helping the two men get ready. Both of them are seen wearing beautiful sarees with matching blouses. The clip then captures them walking hand in hand with the bride. Soon they reach the groom standing with his back towards the camera. At this point, the bride hides and the groom turns around for a funnily cute surprise of seeing his friends in saree.

We won’t give away everything, take a look at the video to see how the groom reacts.

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than three lakh views and counting. The share has also gathered nearly 28,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is so wholesome,” posted an Instagram user. “How cute! These are what friends are for,” shared another. “They have a better pleated sari than I had for my convocation… I couldn't walk,” expressed a third. “Okayyy but they are slayyyiinnnngggg it,” wrote a fourth.