Group from Japan recreates SRK’s Zinda Banda hook steps. Watch

A video showing a group of dancers from Japan grooving to the hit track Zinda Banda was shared on social media. In the video, they are seen recreating the hook steps of the Jawan song that is originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan.

The image shows a group from Japan dancing to SRK’s Zinda Banda. (Instagram/@kaketaku.japan)

Instagram user and choreographer who goes by @kaketaku.japan shared the video. “JAWAN - Zinda Banda. Love from Japan,” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show the group standing against a beautiful backdrop. The screen of the video is split into two parts - one of them showing the original song and the other part captures the dance of the Japanese group.

Take a look at this video of the group dancing to Zinda Banda:

The video was shared a few days ago on August 16. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.2 million views. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Awesome performance,” shared an Instagram user. “Bro turned into SRK at the end,” expressed another. “Love this,” commented a third. “Awesome bro,” posted a fourth. “People from all over the world are enjoying this song,” wrote a fifth.