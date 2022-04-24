Friends shave their heads to support their buddy who started cancer treatment

Friends are the people who make life worth living and their thoughtful gestures can uplift anyone. When going through a period of sadness and grief, it is the support of friends that makes people resilient and strong. Like this video that shows the thoughtful gesture of friends that shaved their heads in solidarity with their buddy who just started cancer treatment. The video was posted by Good News Correspondent on Instagram 12 hours ago and it has already received over 26,000 views. The video will definitely melt your heart.

The video opens with the group of friends surprising their buddy as they all had shaved their heads. Their friend who just started his cancer treatment couldn’t believe what his friends did for him. Then the video shows the men shaving their heads as they click their photos and record their transformation.

“NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Group of friends shave their heads in solidarity with their buddy who just started cancer treatments. A beautiful and uplifting surprise,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The post has got more than 2,800 likes so far and the numbers are only increasing. Social media users praised the heartfelt act of the friends.

“Real friends,” commented an Instagram user. “God bless them! With that support he will get better!!” posted another. A third individual commented, “What a wonderful beautiful priceless group of friends you are God-bless you all.” “This is awesome!!! This is real character,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts about this thoughtful gesture by this group of friends?