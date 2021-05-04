Home / Trending / ‘Guess what’s spreading faster than pandemic?’: Zomato’s Insta share wins hearts
trending

‘Guess what’s spreading faster than pandemic?’: Zomato’s Insta share wins hearts

“This too shall pass,” wrote an Instagram user in response to the clip shared by Zomato.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Zomato about the initiative taken by netizens and organisations to tackle Covid-19.(Instagram/@zomato)

Zomato recently took to Instagram to share a heartening tribute to the netizens and organisations doing their part to help those in need during these challenging times. The clip has now garnered much praise and love from people and may win you over too.

“Sending good vibes to everyone,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video goes on to show the numerous posts and pleas from netizens on different social media platforms with requests and queries about the availability of oxygen, plasma and necessary medicines to tackle the alarming Covid situation in India.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has garnered over 14,500 likes and still counting. Netizens showered the comments section with praise for the heartening clip. Many lauded the efforts taken by people to provide necessary amenities to their fellow citizens with the help of social media. Some also resonated with Zomato’s message and shared heart emojis under the clip.

“This too shall pass,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wins my heart every time I see brands applauding others brands. Kudos!” commented another. “This post just won my heart,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Zomato recently took to Instagram to share a heartening tribute to the netizens and organisations doing their part to help those in need during these challenging times. The clip has now garnered much praise and love from people and may win you over too.

“Sending good vibes to everyone,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video goes on to show the numerous posts and pleas from netizens on different social media platforms with requests and queries about the availability of oxygen, plasma and necessary medicines to tackle the alarming Covid situation in India.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has garnered over 14,500 likes and still counting. Netizens showered the comments section with praise for the heartening clip. Many lauded the efforts taken by people to provide necessary amenities to their fellow citizens with the help of social media. Some also resonated with Zomato’s message and shared heart emojis under the clip.

“This too shall pass,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wins my heart every time I see brands applauding others brands. Kudos!” commented another. “This post just won my heart,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP