‘Guess what’s spreading faster than pandemic?’: Zomato’s Insta share wins hearts

Zomato recently took to Instagram to share a heartening tribute to the netizens and organisations doing their part to help those in need during these challenging times. The clip has now garnered much praise and love from people and may win you over too.

“Sending good vibes to everyone,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video goes on to show the numerous posts and pleas from netizens on different social media platforms with requests and queries about the availability of oxygen, plasma and necessary medicines to tackle the alarming Covid situation in India.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has garnered over 14,500 likes and still counting. Netizens showered the comments section with praise for the heartening clip. Many lauded the efforts taken by people to provide necessary amenities to their fellow citizens with the help of social media. Some also resonated with Zomato’s message and shared heart emojis under the clip.

“This too shall pass,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wins my heart every time I see brands applauding others brands. Kudos!” commented another. “This post just won my heart,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?