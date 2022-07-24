Guess what this cute Golden Retriever dog loves 'stealing?' Watch to find out

Every single pet, be it a cat, a dog or any other animal, loves to have some specific quirks that end up making them even more adorable. Some of them love chasing their tails a little more than others, while others love to bring some weird things that they find and present them to their humans. But the particular Golden Retriever dog who can be seen in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and been going all kinds of viral has a different kind of quirk. We can guarantee you that this adorable pooch will make you laugh out loud with its sweetness.

“CAN'T STOP, WON’T STOP,” reads the caption to this dog video shared on Instagram. The video has been shared on the page dedicated to this adorable Golden Retriever dog named Benny or Benson Sutton. It has over 61,000 followers on its Instagram page where regular photos and videos of this dog's day-to-day adventures are shared. Amusing to watch, this video demonstrates how much the doggo enjoys 'stealing' its mother's hair ties.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 7, the video has gotten more than 1.71 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person wittily wrote, "He’s retrieving!" "Smooth with it," another user added. A third response read, "Haha this happened here a few times too."