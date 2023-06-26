Guess who? Bear Grylls hints next guest on his show as he poses in lungi

Bear Grylls, the renowned survival expert, has embarked on his next adventure in Scotland for the popular show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. And his recent Twitter post has piqued people’s curiosity about who will join him next on the show. Grylls shared a snap from his Scottish adventure and asked people to guess his upcoming guest. The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flocking to the comments section to offer their predictions and guesses. Bear Grylls posing for the camera in lungi. (Twitter/@BearGrylls)

“Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure… coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon,” wrote Bear Grylls while sharing a picture on Twitter. The photo shows Grylls wearing a lungi, soaking in the breathtaking beauty of the Scottish highlands.

Take a look at the picture right here:

Since being shared on June 25, his tweet has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views and close to 1,500 likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Stephen Fry,” guessed an individual. Another wrote, “Thalaiva Rajini.” “Richard Branson,” commented a third. A fourth posted, “Neil Oliver.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON