Guide dog brothers reunite nearly a decade after retiring from work

A story of two dog brothers reuniting after staying apart for nearly a decade was shared on social media. The emotional story has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Both brothers worked as guide dogs and met each other after retiring from their jobs. The image shows two guide dog brothers, Carlo (yellow) and Chips (black), sitting next to each other. (Instagram/@guidedogsuk)

Guide Dogs, an organisation that provides ‘life-changing support, skills and dogs to people living with sight loss in the UK’, shared the story on Instagram.

“Reunited in retirement. Meet Carlo and Chips - two guide dog brothers born nearly a decade ago and living with different guide dog owners, now reunited to spend their golden years in the same local area! Fin, Chips rehomer, said ‘Chips had a great time being reunited with Carlo earlier this month and they ran around together like they were puppies again’,” the organisation wrote on Instagram.

They also added a quote from Charles, Carlo's owner. “We reunited the brothers for the first time, they certainly seemed to recognise each other and had the best time racing around together,” Charles said. The post is complete with two images of the brothers.

The description of the pictures shared with the post reads, “Image one shows Labrador cross golden retriever guide dog brothers, Carlo (yellow) and Chips (black) sat next to each other in a grassy park. Image two shows the dogs with both their owners crouched down next to them, smiling at the camera.”

Take a look at the post on dog brothers here:

A video of the dog siblings was also shared online. It shows them playing with each other.

Take a look at the dog video:

Both posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Happy retirement to you beautiful brothers.” Another person added, “They are heroes, quietly helping those without sight.”

A third posted, “Hooray, lovely to hear they were reunited. They are. Happy retirement boys.” A fourth added, “How lovely to be reunited after years of service.” A fifth joined, “That is so wonderful. Enjoy your continued retirement, beautiful Carlo and Chips.”