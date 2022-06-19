Guide dog wears mortar board as it graduates along with human. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful creatures who not only help their humans deal with sadness and depression by loving them but also serve as guide dogs for those in need. It is heartening to see the bond that guide dogs have with their humans. In a wholesome video posted on Instagram, a man is seen graduating from college along with his guide dog, and both of them are wearing mortar boards.

The video was posted on the Instagram account dogismy.copilot, which is dedicated to the dog named Malcolm. Malcolm is a guide dog. The dog’s human is named Graham Norwood, who is visually impaired and a singer and songwriter. Graham Norwood graduated from UC Berkeley in California. During his graduation ceremony, he also took along his guide dog Malcolm, wearing the customary graduation cap like a human. “Me and my Dad graduating last night!” says a text insert on the video.

The video was posted on May 18 and has received more than 6.07 lakh views.

“Me and my Dad @instagraham.music graduated from @ucberkeleyofficial last night - go Dad!!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video received lots of comments with netizens congratulating the duo.

“Congratulations to the both of you!!!!” commented an Instagram user. “What a beautiful and heartfelt way to graduate…God Bless,” wrote another. “Congratulations! What a proud moment. Best wishes for a successful future!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the guide dog graduating with its human?