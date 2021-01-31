Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch
Are you a Lego fan? Do you love building intricate structures out of these plastic bricks? If so, then here is a clip you must check out. This recording shared, on the official YouTube channel of the Guinness World Records, shows some of the best Lego titles. To say that the video is entertaining would be an understatement. However, don't just take our word for it. Check it out for yourself.
Guinness World Records shared this almost five-minute-and-thirty-second long recording on YouTube on January 28. "Best Lego records," reads the caption shared alongside the post.
The video starts by showing the largest great ball contraption. It then goes on to reveal the largest Lego brick ship. Largest Lego brick sculpture is the third title shown. This model is made out of 5,805,846 bricks.
If reading all this made your jaw drop, wait until you check out the whole video to witness all the other super cool things people have made out of Legos.
Watch the clip below:
If seeing that recording left you in awe, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The video currently has over 1.6 lakh views.
People left many appreciative comments under the share. One person said, "Wow, this is the most satisfying world record video that I have ever seen. Amazing edit Guinness world records".
Another individual said, "Meanwhile I'm here building the simplest stuff". “If you believe it, you can build it,” reads a comment left by the Guinness World Records under the recording. Do you agree?
What are your thoughts on this share?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a sneak-peek inside the 'paw-some' lives of dogs in the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinness World Records shares video of best Lego titles. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Goenka's ‘some of the best sounds in the world’ post amuses people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy seeks return of Wisconsin Badger Statue loaned to state over 30 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post prompts people to share their ‘coolest useless skills’. They’re hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog to alpaca: Officials rescue 26 animals while inspecting a trailer in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raylan the doggo loves caring for his tiny foster kitties. Watch sweet clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post. Can you ace it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police combines scenes from Darr and Pink to convey message about consent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists in Israel discover remnants of ancient mosque built around 670 AD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Nebula in constellation Scorpius is helping form next generation of stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morgan Freeman posts The Shawshank Redemption's scene with Bernie Sanders’ meme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox