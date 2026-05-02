Gurgaon Airbnb host says guests left knife marks, damaged WiFi module after party: ‘Crime Patrol vibes’

A Gurgaon Airbnb host was left shocked after allegedly finding her property damaged following a party by guests. The woman, identified as Shikha, shared a video on Instagram showing the condition of the place and claimed that the damage was so severe that she had to shut the property for two days. A Gurgaon Airbnb host alleged guests trashed her property, forcing her to shut it for two days. (Instagram/shikha_presents)

In the video, Shikha expressed disbelief over the mess left behind. “Whenever I think what more damage could happen, then this mess happens. The entire Wi-Fi module, which was wall-mounted, is dismantled. What kind of party is this? What were you smoking while partying? You're hanging from the fan while partying. What's going on in the name of party?” she said.

(Also read: Family flees Airbnb after finding camera in living room: 'It really spooked us')

She further showed the damaged furniture and claimed that several items inside the property had been ruined. “Knife marks on chairs, the entire sofa is ruined. My head was spinning after seeing such a party. It looked less like a party and more like a scene from Crime Patrol. I didn't know whether to call the cleaning staff or the investigation department,” she added.

‘Guest is not answering the phone’ Shikha said that the incident caused her not only financial stress but also operational trouble, as she had to temporarily close the property. “There was so much damage that I had to close the property for two days because I was taking time to figure out how to claim this. The guest is not answering the phone. Airbnb is asking for an incident report which will take me two days to make,” she said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Crime Patrol vibes at Airbnb. Caught a glimpse of a crime scene and I'm SHOOK!”

Watch the clip here: