Gurgaon founder introduces 81-year-old grandmother who went on Alaska cruise: ‘I feel fully confident’

Age has not stopped an 81-year-old grandmother from travelling the world, maintaining an active social life and continuing her journey as a businesswoman. Gurgaon-based founder Mehar Toor introduced her grandmother in an Instagram video, offering a glimpse into her active lifestyle and sharing her simple yet meaningful advice for younger generations.

A Gurgaon founder shared her 81-year-old grandmother’s inspiring advice on working hard, travelling and enjoying life. (Instagram/@adabymehar)

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“Let me introduce to you my 81-year-old grandmother. She is a businesswoman, an avid traveler still at the age of 81. What's up, Dadi?” Mehar is heard saying in the video.

“I’m fine, how are you?” her grandmother replies.

‘I feel fully confident’

During their conversation, Mehar asks her grandmother what she has been doing recently and whether she has continued travelling.

“Yes, I I have been to Alaska for my cruise. I have really enjoyed it,” the 81-year-old says.

“At 81 years old?” Mehar asks, seemingly impressed by her grandmother’s enthusiasm for travel.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yeah, because I feel fully confident I can you know go anywhere,” her grandmother responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yeah, because I feel fully confident I can you know go anywhere,” her grandmother responds. {{/usCountry}}

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Mehar then compliments her, saying, “You look also 22 years old. And if you had one piece of advice for the youth today, what would you say?”

Her grandmother replies with a message centred around enjoying life while also taking care of oneself. “I say that they should enjoy their life. They should work, they should work hard, and eat good food. At the same time, they should look after themselves.”

“Cheers, Dadi,” Mehar says, to which her grandmother responds, “Cheers.”

‘The OG Sherni’

Sharing the video, Mehar described her grandmother as “The OG Sherni” and wrote about how actively she continues to live her life.

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“The OG Sherni - My 81 year old grandmother is more active than I am - she lives alone, continues to travel the world, has an endless calendar of kitty parties and a spirit you can spot from a mile away. And that’s what Sherni is to me - it’s someone who refuses to give up or slow down even when ‘society’ expects you to,” the caption reads.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video drew several reactions from viewers, many of whom praised the grandmother’s energy and outlook towards life. One user wrote, “She is truly an inspiration.” Another commented, “81 and living life to the fullest!” A third added, “Her energy is absolutely incredible.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another person wrote, “Age is really just a number.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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