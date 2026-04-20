Gurgaon man argues ₹8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different
A Gurgaon man said ₹8–10 crore was enough for a good life, sparking debate online on wealth and happiness.
A Gurgaon man has sparked a conversation on wealth, time and happiness after sharing a reflective post on X. The man, identified as Gurjot Ahluwalia, suggested that beyond a certain level of financial comfort, the difference in quality of life between an average individual and a billionaire is minimal.
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In his post, he wrote, “After 8-10 crore, your own home and a nice car, there is not much difference in the quality of life between you and billionaire investors like RK Damani. Time is the currency of life. Money is not. Both of you have limited amount of time on Earth; infact you may have twice or more time than RK Damani, so you are richer than him.”
He further added, “Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.”{{/usCountry}}
He further added, “Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.”{{/usCountry}}
The post quickly gained traction, resonating with some users while prompting disagreement from others.{{/usCountry}}
The post quickly gained traction, resonating with some users while prompting disagreement from others.{{/usCountry}}
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Take a look here at the post:{{/usCountry}}
Mixed reactions from social media users{{/usCountry}}
Mixed reactions from social media users{{/usCountry}}
Several users shared their perspectives in response to the post. One user wrote, “This is such a grounded way to look at life. People often forget the value of time.” Another commented, “Easy to say, but financial security means different things to different people.”
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A third user said, “I agree that greed has no end, but 8 to 10 crore is not enough in cities like Gurgaon.” Another added, “Quality of life is not just about money, it is about access and opportunities too.”
Some users, however, strongly supported the sentiment. “Perfectly said. Health and time are the real wealth,” one comment read. Another user remarked, “People chase numbers endlessly, but forget to live.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)