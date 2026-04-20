Gurgaon man argues 8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different

A Gurgaon man has sparked a conversation on wealth, time and happiness after sharing a reflective post on X. The man, identified as Gurjot Ahluwalia, suggested that beyond a certain level of financial comfort, the difference in quality of life between an average individual and a billionaire is minimal.

A Gurgaon man shared views on financial independence at ₹ 8–10 crore, triggering discussion on life priorities.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road)

In his post, he wrote, “After 8-10 crore, your own home and a nice car, there is not much difference in the quality of life between you and billionaire investors like RK Damani. Time is the currency of life. Money is not. Both of you have limited amount of time on Earth; infact you may have twice or more time than RK Damani, so you are richer than him.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, resonating with some users while prompting disagreement from others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, resonating with some users while prompting disagreement from others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mixed reactions from social media users {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mixed reactions from social media users {{/usCountry}}

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Several users shared their perspectives in response to the post. One user wrote, “This is such a grounded way to look at life. People often forget the value of time.” Another commented, “Easy to say, but financial security means different things to different people.”

(Also read: Blinkit vs Instamart vs roadside vendor: Gurgaon woman reveals cheapest grocery option)

A third user said, “I agree that greed has no end, but 8 to 10 crore is not enough in cities like Gurgaon.” Another added, “Quality of life is not just about money, it is about access and opportunities too.”

Some users, however, strongly supported the sentiment. “Perfectly said. Health and time are the real wealth,” one comment read. Another user remarked, “People chase numbers endlessly, but forget to live.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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