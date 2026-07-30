‘Had less than 2,000 in my bank account’: Founder reveals journey from rock bottom to buying Porsche

Behind every overnight success is a story of grit that few get to witness. A Singapore-based entrepreneur recently broke down the unseen struggles behind her present achievements. While public perception today sees a founder purchasing a brand-new Porsche and earning millions, the reality includes initial pitch rejections and battling $80,000 in debt.

Singapore-based founder Miza Nazili. (Instagram/@mizanazili)

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“A friendly reminder our timelines all look completely different, so don't compare yourself to others. We all start somewhere,” Singapore-based founder Miza Nazili wrote on Instagram. She posted a series of visuals giving a glimpse at her journey.

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The first visual, split into two, shows her standing beside a Porsche, and the other shows her, stressed, sitting on a chair. The text on the first image reads, “What You See. Brand new 2026 Porsche.” The next one reads, “What You Didn't See. Got fired from my full-time job. Failed 3 businesses. Had less than $20 in my bank account.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the following visuals, she said that although her business empire, which includes 5 brands, has surpassed $15 million, there was a time when her family was $80,000 in debt. She goes on to list some of the struggles she faced to get where she is today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the following visuals, she said that although her business empire, which includes 5 brands, has surpassed $15 million, there was a time when her family was $80,000 in debt. She goes on to list some of the struggles she faced to get where she is today. {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Miza Nazili. This report will be updated when she responds.)

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How did social media react?

An individual asked, “Madddddddddd respect! Do you mind sharing how you overcame the feeling of dread after your business failed, leaving debt behind? What are your steps to stand up and walk again?” Nazili responded, “I hated being poor more than I feared failing again. I also hated working a 9–5, and getting fired gave me the push to stand up and find another path.”

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Another praised, “You will always be an inspiration, sis. When the going gets tough, you always come to mind.” A third commented, “Thank you for sharing the behind-the-scenes of your success. Most people only share the trophy but never the pain and hardship they went through to get there.”

A fourth wrote, “Absolutely. Progress can look slow from the outside, but everyone is building from a different starting point. The real win is staying focused on your own next step.”