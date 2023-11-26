Hailstorm in Gujarat: X users share videos, pics of thick cover of hail

Gujarat witnessed rainfall along with hail, and different parts of the state looking like snowy towns sent netizens into a tizzy. It didn’t take long for them to take to social media platforms, especially X, to share videos and pictures of the hailstorm. While some shared visuals of streets covered in the small spherical ice, some held them in their hands to get a closer look.

This individual shared two images. One of the pictures shows a person holding a handful of hail. The other picture shows a road covered in ice.

Here’s another tweet with both photos and videos of the hailstorm.

This video shows people standing at the side of a road, amid heavy traffic, to take pictures after the hailstorm.

Check out this video taken from inside a car that shows hails hitting the ground.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain forecast for several states, including Gujarat. “Thunderstorm activity accompanied with hailstorm and heavy rainfall likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and south Rajasthan during 26th-27th November,” the weather monitoring agency announced.

