Hair-raising video shows how two SUVs cross each other on a narrow bridge

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase people manoeuvring their cars in dangerously narrow roads. There is a newest inclusion to that list. This video shows not one but two cars passing each other on a narrow bridge. Chances are, the video will leave you intrigued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on a Twitter handle called Next Level Skills. “Insane driving skills,” they wrote and shared the video. The video shows a SUV trying to cross the bridge. Within moments, another car comes from the other end of the bridge. Instead of one car backing away, they decide to pass each other.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 4.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered tons of likes. People took to the comments section to share different reactions. From showing their amazement to displeasure, people posted various comments.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“Bros were that pressed to just wait for each other’s turn,” wrote a Twitter user. “Quite unnecessary,” expressed another. “Everything was great, only a mistake at the end, he should have continued until the end where the curb goes down, but very good,” shared a third. “Imagine having to do this everyday on your way to work,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: The act has been performed by professionals and should not be attempted.