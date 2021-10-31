Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Monk the adorable ‘vampire cat’ is here to show off its Halloween costume
trending

Monk the adorable ‘vampire cat’ is here to show off its Halloween costume

The video is absolutely adorable to watch.
The image shows a cute cat named Monk.(Instagram/@monkandbean)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:54 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Want to see a Halloween related pet video that can make you smile and say aww? Then Monk the ‘vampire cat’ is here to fulfil your wish. Chances are, the two images and a video of the cute kitty will leave you grinning.

The video was originally shared on the Instagram page @monkandbean. However, the share went viral after being re-posted by Instagram on their official page.

“Vampire weekend, anyone? #WeeklyFluff⁣. Monkey, aka Monk the vampire cat (@monkandbean), is an 11-year-old rescue who’s Halloween-ready 365 days a year,” they wrote while sharing the post.

Take a look at the adorable cat:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1.2 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also posted fire and heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Eatery cooks ‘fire momos’, video sparks mixed reactions. Want to try the dish?

Sania Mirza posts birthday message for son, Anushka Sharma shares sweet reply

Cobras enjoy cool weather at Patna Zoo, video leaves people amazed

Robot imitates Mick Jagger's iconic dance moves from 1981 music video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP