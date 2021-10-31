Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘The shortest horror stories’: Zomato’s food related Halloween treat intrigues people

Halloween 2021: Zomato took to Instagram to share the interesting post.
Halloween 2021: Zomato took to Instagram to share several images.(Instagram/@zomato)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:38 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Halloween posts have taken over Twitter. From showing off costumes to sharing decoration ideas, the posts are of different tastes. Zomato too have joined in with a few food-related ‘horror stories’. Chances are, the post will leave you amused.

“Happy Halloween,” Zomato wrote while sharing the post. The post contains a few images. The pictures explain food-related horror situations that can leave you giggling. What, however, will make you laugh out is the last slide.

Take a look at what Zomato posted:

The post has been shared about four hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 8,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Petition to title this series 'Khannabelle'," joked an Instagram user. “I love this account yaaar,” expressed another. “I read the whole post in scary deep voice,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Zomato?

