Hamster punches human’s finger and then falls asleep instant. Watch

Pet videos are almost always fun to watch. Especially the clips that show them engaged in something adorably hilarious. A perfect example is this clip which captures a cute hamster and its antics. Shared on Instagram, the video may make you say aww, besides making your chucking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Insta page dedicated to the pet named Biscuit. The video shows how the animal punches the finger of its human. However, what happens next has left people laughing. It shows the little creature instantly falling asleep. The video is posted with a simple “ZZZ” to indicate how the hamster falls asleep.

Take a look at the video that is delightful to watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 18,000 likes. The share has prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop sharing how much they love the little hamster.

“That’s all she had in her,” posted an Instagram user. “Used 100% of her strength for that punch,” commented another. “Knockout punch but the puncher gets knocked out instead,” joked a third. “She had to reboot. Lol,” shared a fourth Instagram user. “It took a lot of effort, she earned a nap,” wrote a fifth.