‘Handled with grace’: Schoolgirl shows remarkable composure as her hair catches fire, wins internet’s praise

A brief moment of panic turned into a powerful display of composure after a schoolgirl’s hair caught fire during a school ceremony. Schoolgirl showed remarkable presence of mind when her hair caught fire during a school event.(Instagram/kperezthree)

The incident, captured on video and shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration for the young girl’s presence of mind.

The clip was shared by a man identified as Kenneth Perez, who said the girl in the video is his niece. The visuals show the schoolgirl standing on stage, holding a candle during a formal school event, when her hair suddenly catches fire. Instead of screaming or panicking, she calmly uses her hands to extinguish the flames, adjusts herself and continues standing as the programme carries on.

Unshaken presence impresses viewers

In his caption, Perez praised his niece’s grace under pressure. He wrote, “My niece was inducted into her schools NJHS. This beautiful, smart young lady had a small (could have been major) accident on stage. She gracefully handled it, and the show went on without skipping a beat.”

The video quickly gained traction on social media and has now crossed more than 59 million views on Instagram. Many users expressed disbelief at how calmly the schoolgirl handled what could have been a dangerous situation.

Internet reacts with praise

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages of admiration and pride. One user wrote, “Her calmness is unbelievable. I would have panicked instantly.” Another commented, “This young girl handled it better than most adults ever could.” One comment read, “That is true presence of mind and self control. Hats off to her.” Another user added, “She deserves applause not just for the honour, but for her courage.”

“Glad nothing serious happened and the situation was controlled so quickly,” one user said, while another wrote, “She stayed composed and saved herself. Truly inspiring to watch.” Another comment read, “This video should be shown to everyone as an example of staying calm under pressure.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)