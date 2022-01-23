Happy bride aces bhangra performance to Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You. Watch

The videos that show the bride and/or the groom not only performing at their wedding but also enjoying the performance thoroughly, are always a fun watch. This video posted on Instagram by a wedding planning company, shows how a bride energetically delivered a Bhangra performance to a remixed version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You.

The video opens to show the bride and several other people in the frame. All of them are decked up and all smiles, delivering a performance on her wedding day. The bride can be seen energetically dancing to this hit number by Ed Sheeran and hitting every step in a signature Bhangra style.

“Tag that Bhangra lover. When you know the bride was on Bhangra Empire,” reads the caption accompanying this dance video. According to their website, Bhangra Empire is a San Francisco Bay Area dance team in California that was established in 2006. And the bride, Rani Arpavally was a part of that team.

Watch the bride's performance here:

Since being posted on Instagram around three days ago, the video has received more than 60,500 likes. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

"Love the energy," commented an Instagram user. "Totally agreed," posted another, followed by heart-eyed emojis. "This is so cool," commented a third. Many others took to the comments section with heart or fire emojis.

