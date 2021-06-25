Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch
trending

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

“Ollie just made my day super happy,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting the the video of the doggo.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The image shows a doggo named Ollie at the beach.(Instagram/@labradolliedog)

Doggos always make sure to keep their humans in a positive mood with lots of tail wagging, sloppy kisses and hugs. And many a times the humans also partake in activities to make their furbaby’s day a bit happier. Ollie the Labrador’s human did exactly that. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, a video of the pooch’s day of fun at the beach may just be the happy content to charge you up for the day.

The recording starts with Ollie going to the beach. After putting on some sunscreen, the doggo goes on to do some digging, swimming, playing with the towel and even some posing with his cute bathrobe.

Take a look at the happy recording shared on Instagram:

Shared on June 23, the clip has garnered over 8,000 likes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s day out at the beach. Many loved how Ollie’s human put sunscreen on his nose. Others were totally bowled over by Ollie’s cute bathrobe.

“This routine looks so fun. I love the digging part,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ollie just swimmy swim swim in my heart,” commented another. “Ollie just made my day super happy,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fitness inspiration viral video

Related Stories

trending

Doggo helps human to do laundry, netizens swoon over the little helper

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:39 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Incredible video of this colourful snake will leave you amazed. Watch

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP