Happy doggo’s day out at the beach may leave you smiling. Watch

Doggos always make sure to keep their humans in a positive mood with lots of tail wagging, sloppy kisses and hugs. And many a times the humans also partake in activities to make their furbaby’s day a bit happier. Ollie the Labrador’s human did exactly that. Shared on the doggo’s Instagram profile, a video of the pooch’s day of fun at the beach may just be the happy content to charge you up for the day.

The recording starts with Ollie going to the beach. After putting on some sunscreen, the doggo goes on to do some digging, swimming, playing with the towel and even some posing with his cute bathrobe.

Take a look at the happy recording shared on Instagram:

Shared on June 23, the clip has garnered over 8,000 likes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the doggo’s day out at the beach. Many loved how Ollie’s human put sunscreen on his nose. Others were totally bowled over by Ollie’s cute bathrobe.

“This routine looks so fun. I love the digging part,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ollie just swimmy swim swim in my heart,” commented another. “Ollie just made my day super happy,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?