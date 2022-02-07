Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 tweets that capture the feelings of single people on Rose Day

Rose Day: This is the first day of the Valentine's Week and people are now taking to Twitter to post various shares, including posts related to those who are single.
Rose Day 2022: This is what a Twitter user posted for single people.(Twitter/@KumarPintu1217)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Today is the first day of Valentine’s Week and it starts with Rose Day. Many are now gearing up for a week filled with love that will ultimately culminate to Valentine’s Day on February 14. However, the case is not the same for everyone, especially those who are not in a relationship. So, during this week, while you will see many love-filled posts on social media, you will also chuckle at those posts that are shared by or posted for those who are single. On Rose Day, we have collected five such tweets that may leave you chuckling.

This person shared a meme with a scene from the hit series Shark Tank India.

Then there is this Twitter user who imagined how single people would behave not just on Rose day but for this week. They used a picture of Manoj Bajpayee’s character from the film Gangs of Wasseypur while sharing their post.

RELATED STORIES

This Twitter user imagined what not to ask your single friend on Rose Day. You may want to take a note or two if you’re planning to do something similar.

What do you do when you know you don’t have to give a rose to someone or won’t receive any? This meme may help and chances are, you’ll find it relatable too.

Then there is this post to make you laugh out loud. This Twitter user took help of the ‘You Guys Are Getting Paid?’ meme. This is line that was said by Will Poulter's character Kenny Rossmore in the comedy movie We're the Millers.

If you are also single on Rose Day what would you tweet?

Topics
twitter trend rose day
