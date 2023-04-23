Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai meets Friends in edited viral video. Watch

In 2011, Airtel's Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai jingle took TV by storm. The catchy song went on to become simply more than just an advertisement. Several people used to listen to this song on repeat, and many even had it as their ringtones. In fact, some people also made edited videos on this tune and dedicated them to their friends. Now, a video going viral shows this jingle edited over clips of the 1994 American sitcom series Friends.

The poster of popular American television sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S(NBC)

You can see this edited video in a video shared by the Instagram page @writersofcinema. The clip begins to show several scenes from the show and the Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hai jingle playing over it. The lyrics of the jingle match well with the scenes.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared on March 9. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The clip also has several comments. Many people loved this edited video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Perfect editing doesn't exi-" Another added, "You are one of the best peeps for bringing this gem into this world." A third shared, "Wow! Thank you so much for this!!!" "This was so good," posted a fourth.

