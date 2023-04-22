Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. We often find a family outside home, and it becomes our chosen family. Friends are the chosen family whom we cannot do without. From school to office to life, friends stick by us and teach us how to navigate through life together. From being the partner in crime to being the shoulder to cry on during difficult times, a friend stands by us and has our back. However, friendships can also wear off with time. As we learn to navigate through adult relationships and responsibilities, we also undergo a lot of change and growth. With that, some friendships seem to change their direction. Hence, sometimes we stop enjoying spending time with certain friends. “It’s okay to be selective about our friendships and notice how they impact us,” wrote Therapist Sara Kuburic. Reasons why you no longer enjoy spending time with certain friends(Unsplash)

Sara further noted down a few reasons why we no longer enjoy the time that we spend with certain friends:

Based on past: We seem to notice that the relationship that we share is based on how we used to be in the past. As we change and focus on the present days, we seem to lose relevance and common grounds to keep the friendship.

Need: Some friends contact us only when they need something – as we seem to join the dots, we start to lose interest in that friendship.

Jealousy: Some friends seem to rejoice in our successes while some get jealous and selfish. We should spot the second type and slowly lose those people, as they tend to get toxic with time.

Interests: We become friends with people because of similar interests. With time, as the interests start to vary, we lose common ground to keep the friendship.

Resistance: When we introduce changes in the friendship dynamic, we face resistance from them, even though the changes are positive and healthy for the relationship.

Past: Sometimes friends keep reminding us of the past even though our focus has changed to the future ahead.

